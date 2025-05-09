How India Outfoxed Pakistan and Successfully Executed Op Sindoor | Wargaming by GD Bakshi

Major General (Retd.) GD Bakshi offers a powerful analysis of Operation Sindoor, praising it as a prime example of India’s military excellence. Using meticulous precision and deception, Indian forces outsmarted Pakistan, hitting crucial targets while regaining air and intelligence dominance.

In his compelling breakdown, Bakshi uncovers how Pakistan’s defense was blindsided and how India transformed strategic quietude into a forceful response. This operation wasn’t just a tactical win—it was a psychological and geopolitical triumph.