Video: Can India Rely on Private Sector to Power AMCA Fighter Jet Program?

India’s fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program has entered a decisive phase, with top private defence firms submitting bids to co-develop and manufacture the stealth fighter. Led by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under DRDO, the project involves forming a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) alongside HAL, Tata, Adani Defence, L&T, BEL, BEML, and Kalyani Strategic Systems.

Designed as a twin-engine, multirole stealth jet with supercruise and internal weapons carriage, the AMCA’s prototype phase has a budget of ₹15,000 crore. Five prototypes are planned, with the first flight expected by 2028 and induction by 2034–35. Initial models will use GE F414 engines, while joint development of an indigenous engine is on the table. This bidding stage is a crucial step toward India’s aerospace self-reliance.