India’s Six-Submarine Plan to Break the Dragon’s Chokehold

India has sanctioned the ₹70,000 crore Project-75(I), choosing Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) to construct six state-of-the-art diesel-electric attack submarines for the Navy. These submarines, featuring Air Independent Propulsion (AIP), will remain submerged for up to three weeks, offering enhanced stealth, and the capacity to fire heavyweight torpedoes and cruise missiles such as BrahMos NG, strengthening sea-denial, undersea warfare, and deterrence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The initiative deepens Indo-German defence ties, ensures 60% local content, expands Make in India shipbuilding, diversifies India’s submarine supply base, and provides a counterweight to China’s PLAN activities and Pakistan’s naval advances. It supports India’s maritime security doctrine, bolsters its Quad posture, and furthers its blue-water navy aspirations, extending operational reach from the Malacca Strait to the Arabian Sea.