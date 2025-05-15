Republic World
News / Republic Videos / Defence / Did India Target Pakistan’s Nuclear Site in Kirana Hills? Fighter Pilot Podcast Explores
Published May 15, 2025 at 6:10 PM IST

Did India Target Pakistan’s Nuclear Site in Kirana Hills? Fighter Pilot Podcast Explores

In this explosive episode, former Indian Air Force fighter pilot Augustine Vinoth delves into a long-standing but unverified claim, Did India secretly strike Pakistan’s nuclear site at Kirana Hills? With mounting speculation about this high-risk target deep within Pakistani borders, the podcast explores years of covert strategy, secrecy, and shadow conflict.

Kirana Hills thought to contain critical nuclear infrastructure has long represented Pakistan’s strategic aspirations. But was it ever a target for an Indian precision strike?

