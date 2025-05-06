India’s Strike Plan Revealed: A Surprising Insight | Capt. Shyam Kumar (Retd.)

Capt. Shyam Kumar (Retd.) sheds light on India’s strategic response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, stressing that the fight is not for land but to eradicate the ideology behind terrorism. He explores how India’s bold step to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty stands as a strong counter to Pakistan’s alleged backing of cross-border terrorism, marking a significant shift in regional water diplomacy. Capt. Kumar outlines the wider impact of this move, showcasing India’s determination to combat terrorism through powerful and unconventional means.