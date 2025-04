In the wake of the heartbreaking Pahalgam terror attack, Lt. Colonel Barsha Rai opens up about the immense pain and sorrow she feels over the loss of innocent lives. Overcome with grief and determination, she voices her anger towards Pakistan, promising that India will respond with a strength never seen before. Her words reflect a deep sense of patriotism and a firm commitment to justice, resonating with the collective grief and resolve of a nation in mourning.