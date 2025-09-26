Video: Can India’s Tejas Jets Compete With Global Fighter Aircraft?

India’s Tejas fighter jets showcase the country’s growing air power and defence capabilities. The first version, Tejas Mark 1, replaced the aging MiG-21 fleet, providing a lightweight, single-engine multi-role fighter capable of air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. It features a digital fly-by-wire system, glass cockpit, basic radar and electronic warfare systems, along with weapons like air-to-air missiles, bombs, rockets, and a 23 mm cannon.

The upgraded Tejas Mark 1A brings advanced capabilities, including an Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, stronger electronic warfare systems, and compatibility with beyond-visual-range missiles and precision-guided bombs. It is easier to maintain, faster to service, and is now the backbone of the Indian Air Force.

The upcoming Tejas Mark 2 will be even more potent, powered by the GE F414 engine for greater thrust and payload. With a larger airframe, better fuel capacity, extended range, advanced avionics, next-gen radar, and enhanced electronic countermeasures, it is designed to replace older jets like the Mirage 2000, Jaguars, and MiG-29, strengthening India’s modern fighter fleet.