Video: No More Israeli Radars in India’s Tejas Fleet – Here’s the Reason

India’s indigenous Uttam radar marks a major upgrade for Tejas Mk1A fighter jets, offering advanced capabilities directly in the cockpit. Developed by DRDO’s LRDE, this AESA radar uses 912 transmit/receive modules to detect fighter-sized targets over 150 km away, with electronic beam steering enabling instant target tracking, multi-mode operations, and low probability of intercept. With 95% local components, Uttam reduces dependence on foreign suppliers. Starting from the 41st Tejas Mk1A, HAL will phase out Israeli EL/M-2052 radars across the fleet of 97 jets. Tested for over 250 flight hours, Uttam supports Astra Mk1 and other BVR missiles, with Meteor integration contingent on export clearance. Serial production in Hyderabad and Bengaluru signals India’s readiness to showcase “Make in India” defense technology globally.