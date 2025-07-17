Video: Can India Rely on the US for Fighter Jet Engines?

India has received the second GE-404 engine from the U.S. for its LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter jet, with 12 more expected by March 2026. While this marks a significant advancement in India's fighter jet program, it also raises a critical issue: how secure is India’s defense if essential components like jet engines come from abroad?

Although the GE deal promises 80% technology transfer, the U.S. still retains control over vital elements such as turbine design and proprietary software. Essentially, India can manufacture these engines, but only under American supervision. Past experiences like delivery delays and post-Pokhran sanctions fuel doubts about long-term reliability.

This video explores the strategic risks of engine dependence, its impact on the Tejas project, and lessons India can draw from nations like China, Russia, and the U.S. It also dives into the setbacks of the Kaveri engine program and emphasizes the need for either indigenous development or diversified sourcing.

For India to achieve true airpower independence, developing domestic engine capabilities isn’t just important—it’s critical.