India Pakistan Conflict: India Fires Back at US Over Trump’s ‘Ceasefire’ Claim

In a strong diplomatic rebuttal, India has firmly responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim of mediating a 'ceasefire' between India and Pakistan. Dismissing the assertion, the Indian government clarified that no foreign nation facilitated any peace agreement and emphasized that it won’t allow its sovereign decisions to be misrepresented.

Amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan, India’s stern message to Washington highlights its commitment to maintaining control over regional issues, particularly those concerning national security and cross-border threats.