Why Aren’t Bulk Orders Coming For India’s WhAP Battlefield Beast?

India’s Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), developed by DRDO and Tata Advanced Systems, is a next-generation 8×8 infantry combat vehicle designed to replace the aging BMP-2 fleet. Boasting a 600 hp engine, amphibious mobility, advanced suspension, and modular weapon systems including 30mm cannons and anti-tank missiles, WhAP excels in high-altitude and rugged terrains like Ladakh. Its monocoque hull offers STANAG-level mine protection, and digital architecture supports integrated battlefield management. Despite outperforming competitors and securing nearly 400 units for Morocco, domestic large-scale induction remains on hold as the Indian Army awaits the finalization of its Future Infantry Combat Vehicle doctrine in 2025. Limited orders continue to allow upgrades based on user feedback.