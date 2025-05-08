sb.scorecardresearch
Operation Sindoor: Indian Air Defence Shoots Down Pakistani Projectile After Interception
Published May 8, 2025 at 3:57 PM IST

Operation Sindoor: Indian Air Defence Shoots Down Pakistani Projectile After Interception

The Indian Air Defence System successfully intercepted and destroyed a Pakistani projectile near Makhanwindi Village in Amritsar, Punjab, as part of Operation Sindoor. Between 1:10 AM and 1:15 AM, a loud blast startled the villagers, who later discovered that the Indian forces had quickly neutralized the incoming threat. This video delves into the specifics of this critical operation, highlighting India’s strong defense capabilities and the vigilance of its forces in protecting the nation's borders.

