Know all about Indian Army’s Multi-Weapon BAAZ and Kamikaze Kharga UAVs, Unveiled at Inno Yoddha 24'

New Delhi, India – The Indian Army has unveiled two cutting-edge drones that are set to revolutionize battlefield operations. Enter the BAAZ Attack Drone and the Kharga Kamikaze Drone—powerful, versatile, and entirely made-in-India solutions designed to tackle modern military challenges head-on.

These drones aren’t just technological feats; they’re a testament to India’s growing expertise in advanced warfare technology. Built to handle everything from anti-tank missions to counter-terrorism operations, these aerial marvels are a game-changer for India’s armed forces.

Meet BAAZ: The Attack Drone That Does It All

Designed by Colonel Vikas Chaturvedi, the BAAZ Attack Drone is a beast of innovation. This drone isn’t just about flying—it’s a multi-weapon platform that can fire rocket launchers, small arms, and grenade launchers. It can even drop mortar bombs or explosives right on target.

What makes the BAAZ stand out is its H-configuration design, which eliminates the risk of backblast when firing rockets—a crucial feature that ensures safety and precision. With a 20-kilometer range and the ability to carry payloads exceeding 50 kilograms, this drone is all about delivering results where it matters most.

Whether you need to take out enemy tanks, destroy bunkers, or even resupply troops in rugged terrains, BAAZ can do it all. It operates in both autonomous and manual modes, offering unmatched flexibility for commanders on the ground.

Some key roles BAAZ can handle:

Blasting enemy tanks and fortified positions.

Surveillance and elimination of insurgent hideouts in counter-terrorism ops.

Delivering crucial supplies to soldiers in tough-to-reach areas.

In short, BAAZ is like the Swiss Army knife of drones—ready for anything.

Enter Kharga: The Kamikaze Drone That Hits Hard

If BAAZ is the Swiss Army knife, Kharga Kamikaze Drone is the sharp blade with a singular focus—taking out targets with precision. This drone is built for one purpose: to destroy. Weighing next to nothing and costing just ₹30,000 per unit, Kharga is fast, light, and deadly. It can carry up to 700 grams of explosives, fly at a speed of 40 meters per second, and has a range of about 1.5 kilometers.

What’s even cooler? It’s equipped with GPS navigation, a high-definition camera, and counter-jamming tech to dodge enemy electronic warfare measures. Drawing inspiration from the drones used in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Kharga is India’s very own take on a “suicide drone.”

It’s small, stealthy, and lethal—perfect for taking out enemy positions without ever putting soldiers in harm’s way.

Innovation on Display at Inno-Yoddha 2024-25

Both the BAAZ and Kharga drones were showcased at the ‘Inno-Yoddha 2024-25’ seminar held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. This annual event celebrates innovation within the armed forces, and this year was no different.

General Dwivedi, speaking at the event, summed it up perfectly:

“Innovation isn’t just a buzzword—it’s the fuel that drives progress and prepares us for the future.”

This year, 75 innovations from across the Army were shortlisted, with the top 22 showcased during the event. These projects are now set to move forward for production, thanks to the Army Design Bureau, ensuring they meet the real needs of soldiers on the ground.

Why This Matters

The development of these drones ties into India’s broader push for self-reliance in defence under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It’s not just about making cool gadgets—it’s about making sure our armed forces have the tools they need to protect the country, using solutions designed for our unique challenges.

With the BAAZ and Kharga drones, India is sending a clear message: the future of warfare is here, and we’re leading the charge.

These drones aren’t just about combat—they’re about capability, innovation, and a vision for a stronger, safer India.