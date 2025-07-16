Why the Indian Navy Is Spending on Ships That Don’t Use Weapons?

INS Nistar is India's first indigenously designed and built Diving Support Vessel (DSV), constructed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) for the Indian Navy. Commissioned in July 2025, the vessel plays a crucial role in strengthening India’s deep-sea operations and underwater rescue capabilities. With a length of around 118 meters and a displacement of over 10,000 tons, INS Nistar is equipped with cutting-edge systems for saturation diving up to 300 meters, mid-depth diving using a side diving stage, and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) that can operate at depths of up to 1,000 meters. It also functions as the Mother Ship for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV), supporting emergency submarine rescue missions.