Indian Navy Marcos Can Cripple Pakistan’s Economy Even Before a Full-Scale War Starts

As the threat of an India-Pakistan war looms large, the Indian Navy’s elite Marcos remain on high alert, prepared for covert surveillance and counter-terrorism operations. Rising tensions, especially after incidents like the Pahalgam attack, have brought the possibility of a full-scale conflict closer than ever. This video explores how the Marcos, experts in high-risk maritime missions, have the capability to severely damage Pakistan’s economy. With precision strike abilities targeting oil rigs, ports, and offshore assets, they can inflict critical economic disruption. Their skills in amphibious warfare and stealth operations make them capable of dismantling vital infrastructure within hours. Discover how the Marcos could deliver a strategic economic blow to Pakistan and why these special forces are considered one of the biggest threats in the current India-Pakistan standoff.