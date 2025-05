The BrahMos missile, a collaborative development between India and Russia, stands as a key pillar of India’s advanced military strength and strategic deterrence. Dubbed "India’s sovereign fist," this supersonic cruise missile blends speed, accuracy, and adaptability, making it an ideal option for swift, decisive responses and strategic superiority. Its ability to carry a nuclear warhead further enhances its role as a powerful deterrent in line with India’s No First Use (NFU) nuclear policy.