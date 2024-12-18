Indigenously Built Nirdeshak Joins Indian Navy’s Hydrographic Fleet in Visakhapatnam Ceremony

Visakhapatnam, India – In a grand ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, the Hon’ble Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM), Shri Sanjay Seth, today presided over the commissioning of Nirdeshak, the second vessel of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project. The event, hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, was attended by senior naval officials, representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), and other distinguished dignitaries.

Nirdeshak exemplifies India’s steadfast commitment to self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Constructed by GRSE Kolkata with over 80% indigenous content, the vessel underscores the collaborative efforts of the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, public sector undertakings like Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), and numerous MSMEs and private industry partners.

The ship is a reincarnation of the erstwhile Nirdeshak, which served the Indian Navy with distinction for 32 years before being decommissioned in 2014. With its advanced design and state-of-the-art capabilities, the new Nirdeshak sets new benchmarks in naval hydrography while paying homage to its illustrious predecessor.