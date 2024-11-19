India-Australia Joint Military Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2024 In Full Swing At Pune

The 3rd edition of AUSTRAHIND, the India-Australia joint military exercise, is underway at the Foreign Training Node in Aundh, Pune. The two-week exercise, running from 8th to 21st November 2024, aims to enhance defence cooperation and operational interoperability between the two nations' armed forces. In Phase-I, Indian and Australian troops participated in diverse training activities, including physical fitness, martial arts, tactical planning, and special arms skills. Drills simulated real-world combat scenarios, such as raiding hostile targets and administering first aid to injured soldiers, fostering coordination and mutual understanding. Phase-II will focus on joint combat drills and tactical exercises to further refine operational readiness. The exercise will culminate in a 48-hour validation exercise on 19-20 November, testing the skills gained during the training.