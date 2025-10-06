Video: Warship Uses Newton’s Law To Hunt Chinese Submarines

INS Androth, the second ship in the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) series, was commissioned by the Indian Navy at Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam on October 6, 2025. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) with over 80% indigenous content, the warship is a key step in India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Designed for littoral operations, INS Androth strengthens India’s ASW capabilities alongside frigates and submarines. Following INS Arnala’s induction, it enhances coastal defence with advanced sonar, lightweight torpedoes, and ASW rockets, while also supporting maritime surveillance, patrol, and search-and-rescue missions.