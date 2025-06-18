Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
News / Republic Videos / Defence / Iran vs Israel War: Who’s Gaining the Upper Hand? | Major General GD Bakshi Breaks Down West Asia’s Situation
Published Jun 18, 2025 at 7:12 PM IST

Iran vs Israel War: Who’s Gaining the Upper Hand? | Major General GD Bakshi Breaks Down West Asia’s Situation

Tensions in the Middle East have surged as Iran launched another missile strike on Israel, allegedly aiming at a major nuclear site. This latest attack signals a major escalation in the conflict between the two countries. In a forceful reaction, former U.S. President Donald Trump called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” condemning Tehran’s actions and pressing for swift global intervention to halt further unrest in the region. The situation remains highly unstable as the world closely monitors the developments.

Follow: Google News Icon