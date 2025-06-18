Republic World
News / Republic Videos / Defence / Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Visits Moscow? Deepak Vohra Shares Key Insights on Israel-Iran Tensions
Published Jun 18, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Visits Moscow? Deepak Vohra Shares Key Insights on Israel-Iran Tensions

Join us for an insightful conversation with Deepak Vohra, a veteran Indian diplomat well-versed in global affairs. In this video, former diplomat Vohra offers his expert take on the intricate dynamics of the Israel-Iran conflict, exploring both its historical background and unfolding events. He also uncovers a startling claim regarding Iran's Supreme Leader, Khamenei, which questions widely held beliefs. Don’t miss this compelling discussion that delivers a fresh and unique perspective on international politics.

