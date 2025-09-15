Israeli Civilians Face Threat As Qatar Warns Of Retaliatory Attack

Israel’s airstrike on Doha, targeting a Hamas-linked compound, has sparked outrage across the Islamic world and led to an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Qatar. Leaders from over 50 Muslim-majority nations condemned the strike as a violation of sovereignty and international law. Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani accused Israel of undermining peace efforts and urged global accountability. The summit saw Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the OIC call for retaliation. Qatar, backed by allies, is now considering military options, leaving Israeli civilians anxious about looming escalation.