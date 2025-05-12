All You Need to Know About Israel's Smart Weapon SPICE Bomb

What is a SPICE bomb and why is it considered one of the most advanced weapons in modern warfare? In this video, we explain Israel’s SPICE (Smart, Precise Impact, Cost-Effective) bomb an innovative EO/GPS-guided kit that turns standard bombs into precision-strike weapons. Discover its benefits, range, accuracy, all-weather capability, and variants like SPICE 250, 1000, 2000, and 3000. We also discuss its global users, including India, and the controversies surrounding its deployment in conflict zones. Additionally, we explore how the Indian Air Force utilized SPICE bombs during the Balakot air strikes.