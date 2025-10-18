It is Indeed the Time to Start Thinking of Our Borders as Battle Space:Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar | WATCH

Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar at the Forces First Conclave called for an immediate conceptual shift, declaring, "It is indeed the time to start thinking of our borders as battle spaces." The GOC Three Corps emphasised that Operation Sindoor proved borders are now theaters for multi-domain operations, demanding a rapid, "whole of nation" approach. He stressed that overcoming slow legacy processes and leveraging technology are vital to defend and dominate against adversaries, especially in the Northeast. Watch the full video here.