It Is Now We Can Do It or Never: Dipti Mohil Chawla at Forces First Conclave | Watch

Dipti Mohil Chawla, Additional Secretary, Department of Defence, delivered a powerful address at the Republic Media Network's Forces First Conclave, underscoring the urgency of achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) in the defence sector. Her most commanding quote, "It is now we can do it or never," galvanised the audience, linking India's current strong leadership to a critical inflection point for the nation. Chawla passionately advocated for an "India Products First" approach, urging the armed forces to undertake "stock taking" and the industry to conduct a "reality check" and "objective self-assessment" regarding production and manufacturing readiness. Watch the full video here.