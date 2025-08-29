Video: Key Japanese Defense Systems India Could Soon Acquire

PM Narendra Modi’s recent Japan visit marked a decisive step in strengthening the India–Japan strategic partnership, with defence cooperation taking center stage. High-level talks with his Japanese counterpart focused on advancing their security framework through co-production, technology sharing, and enhanced military interoperability. Plans include upgrading maritime capabilities, improving stealth features for naval assets, and deploying advanced sensor systems. Alongside defence, the visit also boosted ties in semiconductors, rare minerals, and emerging technologies — reflecting a mature alliance shaping Asia’s strategic balance.