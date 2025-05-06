India Vs Pak: Mock Drills Conducted Nationwide Amid Rising Tensions

Tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) remain elevated as the Pakistan Army continues its unprovoked small-arms firing for the 12th consecutive day, affecting multiple sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, ceasefire violations were reported across eight sectors Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor, triggering a measured response from the Indian Army.

This latest round of firing marks the 49th ceasefire violation in just under two weeks, following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

The rising tensions between India and Pakistan have drawn the attention of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which held a closed-door meeting on the situation on Monday. This comes soon after UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the Pahalgam attack, expressing concern that the tensions between the two countries are at their highest point in years.