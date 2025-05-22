com score card
Published May 22, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST

Huge Protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Against Pak Army After Drone Strike Kills 4 Children

In North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a suspected drone strike by the Pakistani army claimed the lives of four children, triggering widespread outrage. Locals have taken to the streets, demanding justice and accountability for the civilian deaths. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Haji Nek Muhammad Dawar strongly condemned the incident, assuring that the innocent lives lost will not be forgotten. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has remained silent, avoiding questions from journalists and intensifying public anger and criticism toward the military’s actions.

