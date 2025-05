Tensions persist along the Line of Control (LoC) as the Pakistan Army continues unprovoked small-arms firing for the 12th straight day across various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. Ceasefire violations were reported on Tuesday in eight sectors Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor prompting a proportionate retaliation from the Indian Army.