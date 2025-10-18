Let's Not Just Adapt to the New World Order But Help Dismantle It : Lt. Gen. Devendra Sharma | Watch

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), delivered a strategically charged address at the Republic Media Network's Forces First Conclave. The Sword of Honor recipient issued a powerful call for India to actively shape the emerging global landscape, declaring, "Let's not just adapt to the new world order but help dismantle it." General Sharma provided a detailed analysis of the geopolitical flux, noting that the "nature of war is evolving," citing the use of disruptive technologies like drone strikes by non-state actors in conflicts like those involving Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas against Israel. | Watch full video here