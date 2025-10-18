Lt. Gen. Raj Shukla, Amb. Veena Sikri, and Amb. Meera Shankar Call for Transformation at Forces First Conclave | WATCH

A high-powered panel featuring Lt. Gen. (Retd) Raj Shukla, Amb. Veena Sikri, and Amb. Meera Shankar at the Republic Media Network's Forces First Conclave stressed the urgent need for a strategic transformation in India's defence and diplomatic efforts. Lt. Gen. Shukla warned that India has "regressed from the days of Kargil" compared to the rapid progress seen in conflicts like Ukraine, stating that India must "transform" and not merely be "tinkering" if it is to evolve into a major power—citing the vision of becoming a Sudharshan Chakra. Watch the full video here.