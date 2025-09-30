Maj. Gen. G.D. Bakshi Criticizes India-Pakistan Cricket, Slams BCCI’s Insensitivity

Political tensions between India and Pakistan spilled over onto the cricket field as the Indian team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from a senior Pakistani official and declined handshakes in three consecutive matches. Retired Major General Gagan Deep Bakshi criticized the BCCI for being insensitive and imprudent in having its players compete against Pakistan. During the trophy presentation, the Indian team did not accept the trophy from Naqvi, who reportedly refused to leave, and an official removed the Asia Cup from the podium.

The ACC has not explained this move. The Asia Cup was intended to restart cricketing ties between India and Pakistan after tensions earlier in May disrupted the IPL and Pakistan Super League.