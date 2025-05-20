Maj Gen GD Bakshi Gets Emotional Remembering His Martyr Brother Shaheed Captain Raman Bakshi

Major General GD Bakshi reflects on the life and sacrifice of his martyr brother, Shaheed Captain Raman Bakshi.

The discussion also covers the recent Operation Sindoor, highlighting the Indian Army’s preparedness and determination in tackling external terror threats. Maj Gen Bakshi shares his insights on the operation’s importance, the strategic planning involved, and the strength of the soldiers who executed it.

As India and Pakistan manage their complex relationship, the episode examines the effects of the recent ceasefire agreement. Maj Gen Bakshi discusses how the ceasefire is both a move toward peace and a tribute to the sacrifices made by soldiers like his brother, who gave their lives for the nation's safety.

This heartfelt tribute offers listeners a deeper appreciation of the human cost of war, the sacrifices of the armed forces, and the enduring brotherhood that unites soldiers. The episode honors not only the bravery of one family but the courage of all those who serve to protect the country.