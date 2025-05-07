Masood Azhar’s Sister and Brother-in-Law Killed in Airstrikes, Family of Jaish Chief Wiped Out

In a precise and impactful operation, the Indian Air Force eliminated key terror figures in Bahawalpur, including members of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar’s family. His sister and brother-in-law were confirmed dead in the airstrikes, along with at least 10 other JeM terrorists.

Carrying out the strike from Indian airspace, over 100 km deep into Pakistani territory, the IAF targeted Masood Azhar’s home and critical JeM infrastructure, making it one of the most daring missions since 1971.