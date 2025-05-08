sb.scorecardresearch
Published May 8, 2025 at 3:31 PM IST

Operation Sindoor: Satellite Images Show Extensive Damage at Masood Azhar’s Headquarters in Bahawalpur

Operation Sindoor: Satellite images from Bahawalpur show extensive destruction at the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar after Operation Sindoor — a precision missile strike carried out by Indian armed forces on May 6. The operation was India’s retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. High-resolution visuals reveal that the “Markaz Subhan Allah” compound has been reduced to rubble. This development marks a major shift in India’s counter-terror operations, showcasing its ability to strike deep within Pakistani territory with accuracy.

