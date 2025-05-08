Before and After: Photos Reveal Muridke's Destruction After Operation Sindoor Triumph

India has launched a series of precise, intelligence-based strikes targeting terror infrastructure across the border. These operations mark a major shift in India’s counter-terrorism approach, hitting training camps, arms depots, and launch pads. The video captures the scale of these strikes, showing key terror sites being taken down with minimal collateral damage. Before-and-after visuals clearly highlight the impact. While India insists the attacks targeted only terror hubs, Pakistan disputes the nature of the targets. Experts discuss the regional fallout and what this means for future security. Watch for verified details, on-ground reports, and expert analysis.