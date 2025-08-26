Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi Warns Pakistan: 'Opening Hamari Hogi'

In Visakhapatnam, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi issued one of the strongest warnings yet to Pakistan, declaring that the Indian Navy’s unmatched striking power at sea serves as a formidable deterrent amid global uncertainties. With firm resolve, he said the Navy is prepared to respond with dominance whenever called upon. Recalling the success of Operation Sindoor, he noted how rapid naval deployment forced Pakistan’s Navy into retreat, pushing them to seek an end to active conflict. From the decks of INS Vikrant, Admiral Tripathi reaffirmed that if India’s opening strike is ever required, it will come from the Navy’s strength—a bold signal of preparedness and maritime supremacy.v