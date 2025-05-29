Operation Shield Explained: India’s Big Move After Operation Sindoor

Following Operation Sindoor, India initiated Operation Shield a major civil defence exercise focused on evaluating preparedness in border states. Aimed at testing evacuation procedures, coordination, and emergency response, the drill has encountered several delays due to administrative and logistical challenges. While states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir have postponed their involvement, Haryana is moving forward with a revised timeline. Operation Shield represents a significant advancement in India’s defence strategy, blending military capabilities with civilian preparedness.