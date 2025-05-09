Operation Sindoor 2.0: Col Sofia Qureshi – The Nation's Pride | Honoring Her Legacy

Colonel Sofia Qureshi, the prominent face of Operation Sindoor 2.0, is being celebrated as a symbol of Indian pride and nationalism. On May 7, as India carried out precision airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, Col Qureshi led the official briefing, reinforcing the nation's stance against cross-border terrorism.

This video highlights her remarkable journey—from becoming the first Indian woman to command a multinational military contingent in 2016 to playing a key role in one of India’s most significant operations.