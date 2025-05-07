Operation Sindoor: Indian Army & Air Force Struck Pakistani Terrorists at Which Exact Locations?

Operation Sindoor: The government on Wednesday announced that Operation Sindoor, a precision strike targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was a deliberate and justified action based on credible intelligence suggesting further planned terror attacks after the April 22 Pahalgam incident.

Speaking to the media, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that intelligence agencies had identified imminent terror threats. “Our agencies tracking terrorist activities warned of potential attacks on India, making it necessary to act swiftly and decisively,” he said.

He further noted, “India acted within its rights to prevent further cross-border terrorism. The response was calculated, proportionate, non-escalatory, and responsible, aimed solely at neutralizing terrorist infrastructure.”