The nation continues to grieve the Pahalgam attack—a cowardly act that took innocent lives and sent shockwaves through the Valley. However, the latest visuals reveal a different narrative: India has retaliated with precision and strength.

Through Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces have targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK, striking locations suspected of being involved in the planning and execution of cross-border attacks, including the Pahalgam attack.