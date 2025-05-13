Pakistan’s true nature is exposed once again as the Army attempts to whitewash global terrorist Hafiz Abdur Rauf, calling him a "family man," despite clear evidence of his connections to Lashkar-e-Taiba and other banned groups. Indian officials have uncovered Pakistan’s hypocrisy, providing proof that senior army officers attended the funeral of terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor. Rauf, a U.S.-designated terrorist and brother of Masood Azhar, has long led LeT’s so-called charitable organizations, channeling funds for terrorism. The DGISPR’s attempt to cover up the truth failed when Rauf’s ID matched global terror watchlists, revealing the deep institutional support for terrorism within Pakistan's state apparatus.