Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is being widely mocked online after he told Parliament that Pakistani forces didn’t intercept Indian drones during Operation Sindoor to “avoid exposing their own positions.” His odd explanation has gone viral, with many labeling it the “joke of the day.” Asif, already infamous for his provocative remarks, had earlier confessed to Pakistan’s long-term backing of terrorism and recently made unverified claims about shooting down five Indian fighter jets.