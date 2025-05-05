Is Pakistan on the Brink? IAF Veteran Analyzes How Collapse Could Lead to 4-Way Split

In this insightful discussion, Air Vice Marshal PK Srivastava (Retd.), a seasoned IAF veteran, explores the escalating crisis within Pakistan’s military and political framework. Drawing strong comparisons with the Soviet Union’s collapse, he highlights the internal divides—Baluchistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab—that could cause Pakistan to fragment due to economic decline and military overreach.

With skyrocketing inflation, regional uprisings, and accusations of corruption and authoritarianism against military generals, the pressing question remains: How much longer can Pakistan stay united?

He also discusses India’s robust and multifaceted national security strategy, emphasizing the importance of soft power, economic progress, technological advancements, and diplomatic strategy in protecting national interests.