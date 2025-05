Air Commodore A.S. Bahal sheds light on why Pakistan is barred from using its F-16 fighter jets against India. He points to the agreements between the U.S. and Pakistan, which clearly state that these jets are meant strictly for counterterrorism missions—not for warfare with India. He also delves into the geopolitical context and end-user clauses that limit Pakistan’s military options, offering key insights into the broader security landscape of South Asia.