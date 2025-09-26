Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
News / Republic Videos / Defence / Video: Pakistan Turns to China for Support Against Indian Drones
Published Sep 26, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Video: Pakistan Turns to China for Support Against Indian Drones

Pakistan is exploring advanced Chinese laser weapons like the LY-1 system to boost its defence capabilities. Retd. Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed says high-energy directed weapons will play a key role in future warfare. The LY-1, recently showcased in China, can target drones, boats, and even missiles with precision.

For India, this poses both a challenge and an opportunity. While such systems could threaten Indian drones and missiles, India is advancing its own directed-energy projects under DRDO, alongside hypersonic and countermeasure technologies to stay ahead.
 

Follow : Google News Icon  