Video: Pakistan Turns to China for Support Against Indian Drones

Pakistan is exploring advanced Chinese laser weapons like the LY-1 system to boost its defence capabilities. Retd. Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed says high-energy directed weapons will play a key role in future warfare. The LY-1, recently showcased in China, can target drones, boats, and even missiles with precision.

For India, this poses both a challenge and an opportunity. While such systems could threaten Indian drones and missiles, India is advancing its own directed-energy projects under DRDO, alongside hypersonic and countermeasure technologies to stay ahead.

