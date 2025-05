Maj Gen GD Bakshi draws a striking comparison between the 1990 Soviet Union collapse and the ongoing crisis in Pakistan. With Pakistan's economy on the brink of collapse, he cautions that even a small conflict with India could lead to Pakistan’s irreversible disintegration, potentially splitting into five regions: Balochistan, Sindhudesh, Pashtunistan, West Punjab, and the Northern Areas. This analysis delves into geopolitical fault lines and military predictions.