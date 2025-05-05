Why Pakistan’s Cities Dread Its Defence Strategy: Protect Lahore, Let Sindh Fall

As India-Pakistan tensions escalate, Pakistan’s defence strategy is facing sharp scrutiny—not from adversaries, but from within its own borders. While military focus remains heavily centered on Punjab, critical areas like Karachi, Hyderabad, and much of Sindh are left exposed to India’s advanced precision strike weapons. With capabilities like the BrahMos cruise missile and Rudram-II anti-radiation system, India’s ability to strike deep into Pakistani territory makes geography less of a barrier. This video explores how Pakistan’s defence posture favors Lahore and Rawalpindi over cities like Karachi, Sialkot, and Peshawar. What happens if war erupts? Why are key cities in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa more vulnerable? Using open-source intelligence and tracking recent troop movements, we reveal how Pakistan may have already chosen which regions to shield—and which to sacrifice. A detailed look at military imbalances, gaps in air defence, and what they mean for urban centers in a multi-front conflict. This isn’t just a map issue—it’s a matter of national policy, priorities, and readiness.