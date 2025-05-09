Why Pakistan’s Attack Using Turkish Drones Failed to Hit India?

Pakistan’s attempted missile and drone attacks on Indian military bases were completely intercepted and neutralized before they could reach their targets. In response to India’s cross-border Operation Sindoor, several projectiles were launched toward strategic areas in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan, but none managed to enter Indian airspace. This success was due to India’s multi-layered air defence system, which includes S-400s, Akash and Barak-8 missiles, electronic warfare units, and anti-drone lasers. Ground intelligence confirms that over 50 drones and numerous missile threats were neutralized using a mix of kinetic and non-kinetic measures. India’s defense grid modernized in the last decade now features long-range radars, intelligent command systems, and indigenous drone neutralizers across vital zones. Field data shows consistent interception across all fronts.