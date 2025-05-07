sb.scorecardresearch
Published May 7, 2025 at 2:31 PM IST

PM Modi Chairs Cabinet Meeting, Updates Leaders on Operation Sindoor’s Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday after the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor in the early hours of the day. During the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed cabinet members about the details of the operation.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces revealed information about Operation Sindoor a precision strike mission aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

